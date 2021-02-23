Speedster Yadav passes fitness test, aded for last 2 Tests vs Eng

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 : Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has passed a fitness test and has been include in the Indian team for the last two Tests against England, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

“Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series,” said the statement.

“Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” it said.

The four-match Test series is levelled 1-1.

Squad for last two Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.