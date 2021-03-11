SpiceHealth extends RT-PCR test at Rs 499 for public

New Delhi, March 11 : SpiceJet promoters backed SpiceHealth has extended the RT-PCR test at Rs 499 to the general public.

The company claimed that its test’s cost is the cheapest available in the market.

Till now, the company has been working with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate Covid testing.

“While that association continues, SpiceHealth has now decided to open its testing facilities for the general public to ensure rapid testing to fight the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

“In the first phase, the company will make its testing facility available for the general public in two of the most affected cities in India – Mumbai and Delhi.”

Besides, the company has tied up with SpiceJet to offer a special price of Rs 299 per test for the airline’s passengers.

