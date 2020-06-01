SpiceJet adds Kyrgyzs Egypt to its international cargo network

GURUGRAM: SpiceJet, air cargo operator, has added Kyrgyzstan and Egypt to its international cargo network as it operated its maiden cargo flights from Delhi to Bishkek and Mumbai to Cairo via Ras Al-Khaimah. SpiceJet, which is operating 38 cargo flights today, carried 13 tonnes of medical supplies from Hong Kong to Kolkata.

The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft to carry 17 tonnes of cargo supplies to Bishkek, 17 tonnes of pharma to Cairo and 13 tonnes of pharma from Hong Kong.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Egypt and Kyrgyzstan are significant additions to our fast expanding cargo network. We are now actively using our Ras Al-Khaimah hub for cargo flights to African and CIS countries and this partnership will continue to grow in the times to come.”

SpiceJet has operated special cargo flights to and from Jakarta, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Incheon, Cebu, Huangzhou, Tashkent, Baghdad, Cambodia, Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine and a host of other places.

SpiceJet has transported 13,200 tons of cargo on 1880 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began.

SpiceJet operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight on April 7 carrying vital supplies in passenger cabin & belly space. Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitizers, face masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, IR thermometers etc. and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment to various cities in India. The airline has helped Indian farmers maintain continuity of their supply chains by operating special cargo flights to take farm produce, fresh fruits and vegetables to various domestic and international destinations.

On March 29, SpiceJet operated a special flight between Delhi and Jodhpur to facilitate transportation of 136 Indian passengers evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran to a Government quarantine facility in the city.

SpiceJet operated a special charter flight on March 27 from Delhi to Coimbatore on Government’s request and transported a Hazmat suit that is helping local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing.

