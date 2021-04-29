SpiceJet airlifts 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

New Delhi, April 28 : SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, has airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi.

According to the company, these oxygen concentrators, a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air, have been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

This is the second big consignment of oxygen concentrators ordered and delivered to SpiceHealth.

In the last two weeks, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted by SpiceJet for SpiceHealth.

SpiceXpress’s B737 freighter aircraft airlifted the consignment.

The oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata.

“Considering the current situation across the country, our focus is to airlift as many oxygen concentrators, BiPAPs and other medical devices as possible to cater to the increasing demand. SpiceJet and SpiceHealth are collaborating actively to contribute in our country’s dedicated efforts to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh said.

“We have airlifted more than 2000 oxygen concentrators so far and we are looking at bringing about 20,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe.”

SpiceHealth has been actively involved in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Since its launch in November 2020, it has conducted more than two million RT-PCR tests and has spread its operations across fives states – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.