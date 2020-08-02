SpiceJet brings back 269 Indians from Amsterdam (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 2 : SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul charter flight bringing back home 269 Indians from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Sunday.

The airline operated the long-haul charter flight from Amsterdam on an A330-900 Neo aircraft. The flight arrived in Bengaluru at 8.58 a.m. and the same aircraft then proceeded to Hyderabad with the remaining passengers, the company said in a statement.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said that the airline has successfully repatriated over 75,000 Indian citizens operating more than 450 charter flights from different parts of the world.

“This repatriation flight from Amsterdam is another feather in our cap and we hope to do many more such flights in the coming days,” he said.

Singh added: “SpiceJet is immensely proud to operate its maiden long-haul repatriation flight from Amsterdam to India and bring back home our fellow Indian nationals. This is a historic moment for SpiceJet and Indian aviation.”

Noting that there is an opportunity in every adversity, he said that time and again SpiceJet has “tried to convert a crisis into an opportunity”.

He said that the pandemic has given the airline an opportunity to show our true potential.

The twin-aisle A330 aircraft used by SpiceJet has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Further, in a video message, Venu Rajamony, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands also expressed his gratitude to the Indian community organisations in the Netherlands and SpiceJet for organising the first charter flight from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

