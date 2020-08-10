SpiceJet installs on-board Wi-Fi enabled entertainment system

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 3:55 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 11 : Airline major SpiceJet on Monday launched ‘SpiceScreen’, an in-flight entertainment system which enables delivery of content on to the personal devices of the passengers through Wi-Fi network.

According to the company, this is an enhanced version of the airline’s existing in-flight entertainment system.

The airline said that unlike traditional in-flight entertainment systems, flyers can easily access ‘SpiceScreen’ on any of their hand-he ld devices – a smartphone, tablet or a laptop by simply connecting to the on-board wireless network by following a few easy steps.

“Using Android phones, weighing around 200 grams each, to perform the dual role of Wi-Fi servers and content hub is a remarkable achievement and costs us barely 1 per cent of the cost that we were paying previously to foreign service providers,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“Going forward, we will use the local Wi-Fi for providing additional on-board services to our customers.”

–IANS
