SpiceJet is all praises as they share artist’s work on Sonu Sood

Mumbai: SpiceJet Airlines on Friday honoured actor Sonu Sood by sharing an artwork on him made by an artist from West Bengal.

The airlines posted the artwork on Twitter and wrote, “.@SonuSood, there is a reason you keep inspiring wonderful art! This one is courtesy the enormously-talented @SrikuART from Bankura, West Bengal. Great work, Srikant! Keep going.”

.@SonuSood, there is a reason you keep inspiring wonderful art! This one is courtesy the enormously-talented @SrikuART from Bankura, West Bengal. Great work, Srikant! Keep going. pic.twitter.com/OglJlbajtX — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 28, 2021

This is not the first time that Spice Jet did something to felicitate Sonu Sood. Earlier in March, the airlines had dedicated a special aircraft livery to honour the humanitarian work of the actor who helped millions of stranded Indians, both within and outside India, reach their homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

SpiceJet unveiled a special livery with an image of the actor wrapped on its Boeing 737 aircraft.

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

SpiceJet and Sonu Sood had come together since the beginning of the pandemic last year to work closely to help repatriate thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad.

As part of this collaboration, more than 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries were repatriated to India.

On Wednesday, the actor was seen interacting with family members of those in need in the campus of his Mumbai residence. In a video now being shared on social media, a woman can be seen tying a rakhi on Sonu’s wrist. The video of this incident was captured by the paparazzi present on the spot.