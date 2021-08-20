SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday launched 14 new domestic flights.

Accordingly, the new SpiceJet flights will connect Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun.

The airline will also launch a non-stop flight connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai.

“In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country’s aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights. We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.