SpiceJet launches cargo services to various NE cities

New Delhi, Sep 16 : Airline major SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has launched 14 new cargo flights to and from the northeast India using its Bombardier Q400 freighters.

“The dedicated cargo flights will help transport fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, perishables, fish seeds, fresh fish, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, express cargo and other general cargo,” the airline said in a statement.

“Besides improving logistics and connectivity, the new freighter service will boost the growth of trade in the northeastern markets and help the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.”

Accordingly, the airline will operate daily cargo flights on Kolkata-Guwahati, Guwahati-Kolkata, Kolkata-Imphal and Imphal-Kolkata sectors.

It has also introduced cargo flights between Kolkata and Guwahati via Aizawl and Dimapur which will operate twice-a-week.

“The airline will also operate cargo flights on the Kolkata-Agartala and Agartala-Guwahati sectors thrice-a-week and twice-a-week on Kolkata-Silchar and Silchar-Guwahati routes,” the statement said.

The airline operates a fleet of 13 cargo aircraft including two wide-body planes and is the only Indian carrier to operate long-haul cargo flights to Europe.

Since the nationwide lockdown began, the airline has operated more than 7,000 cargo flights and transported over 50,000 tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020.

Out of these flights, around 3,000 were to international destinations.

