SpiceJet operates maiden long-haul charter flight to Italy

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Budget airline SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul wide-body charter flight to Italy on Monday.

The airline used an Airbus A330 Neo aircraft. “The airline repatriated 264 Italians from New Delhi to Rome and will bring back 186 Indian nationals to Delhi stranded in Italy on its return journey,” the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Recently, the airline operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto.

The airline has operated over 575 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 93,500 stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.