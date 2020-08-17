SpiceJet operates maiden long-haul charter flight to Italy

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 8:27 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Budget airline SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul wide-body charter flight to Italy on Monday.

The airline used an Airbus A330 Neo aircraft. “The airline repatriated 264 Italians from New Delhi to Rome and will bring back 186 Indian nationals to Delhi stranded in Italy on its return journey,” the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Recently, the airline operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto.

The airline has operated over 575 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 93,500 stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Defence chief negates CAG report on shortage and use of sub-standard high-altitude clothing
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close