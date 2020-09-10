SpiceJet operates maiden repatriation flight from Philippines under VBM

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 12:23 am IST
SpiceJet operates maiden repatriation flight from Philippines under VBM

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Budget passenger airline SpiceJet on Thursday operated its maiden repatriation flight from Philippines under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

The airline repatriated 160 stranded Indian nationals from Cebu to Chennai in its Boeing 737 aircraft.

Earlier, the airline had operated four charter flights between Manila and Delhi thereby repatriating around 700 Indians and 170 passengers holding permanent residency of Philippines on one flight from Delhi to Manila.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

