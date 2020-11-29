SpiceJet seaplane services to restart from Dec 15

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 5:27 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 29 : Airline major SpiceJet on Sunday said that its seaplane operations will restart from December 15 after they were temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance.

Last month, the airline company had launched a seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The flight service is operated by SpiceJet’s fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle, and a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft has been deployed for these flights.

“Since the maintenance facility (dry and wet dock) is still under construction at Ahmedabad, the aircraft had to be sent to our lessor’s facility at Maldives,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“The operation will resume on December 15 once the aircraft is back. The maintenance facility at Ahmedabad should be ready soon which would ensure that future maintenance is done here itself. As the maintenance was pre-planned, we didn’t take any bookings beyond November 27th.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

