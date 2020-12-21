SpiceJet to connect Mumbai with Male

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Airline major SpiceJet will launch two new seasonal flights connecting Mumbai, the financial capital of India, with Male.

Accordingly, the new direct flights between Mumbai and Male will commence in a phased manner from December 24, 2020 under India’s air bubble agreement with Maldives.

“Till January 3, 2021, flights will operate on all days except Tuesdays and Fridays, whereas effective January 4, 2021, flights will operate on every Monday, Thursday and Sunday,” the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft to operate on this route.

“SpiceJet is celebrating the launch of its new flights by announcing introductory all-inclusive starting fares of Rs 9,012 on Mumbai-Male and Rs 9,501 on Male-Mumbai route.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.