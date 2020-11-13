SpiceJet to operate flights between Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah

New Delhi, Nov 12 : Airline major SpiceJet will commence flight operations between New Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah, the fourth-largest emirate of the UAE from November 26.

The station will become the airline’s 12th international destination. It will operate flights between Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah twice a week.

Besides, the airline also announced the launch of 12 new flight services on its domestic network.

“The new flights include services on the Mumbai-Adampur-Mumbai sector, which comes under UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme,” the airline said in a statement.

“Flights on this sector will commence from November 25, 2020 and this latest addition will take the tally of SpiceJet’s daily UDAN flights to 61.”

SpiceJet also announced new flights on the Jaipur-Surat, Mumbai-Amritsar, Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Kolkata-Kochi and Chennai-Varanasi sectors.”

As per the statement, while flights on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will commence on November 26, the domestic flights are effective from November 20.

“Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months. As one of the key and growing centers for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

“We are also strengthening our domestic network by launching new flights connecting metros and smaller towns and cities including the Mumbai-Adampur UDAN flight which follows our successful Delhi-Adampur flight.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.