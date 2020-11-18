Spike Lee to direct musical about origin of viagra

Los Angeles, Nov 18 : Filmmaker Spike Lee will direct a movie musical about the origin story of Viagra.

The film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled, All Rise: The Untold Story Of The Guys Who Launched Viagra.

Lee will direct the untitled musical from a screenplay he wrote with Kwame Kwei-Armah. The movie will feature original songs and music penned by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, reports variety.com.

In a quirky statement, Lee said: “First and foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow,Rusty Behind’ Dragging,Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn.”

He continued: “I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block,Stoop Ball,Stick Ball,Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball,2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot,Peas And Butter, Crack Top,Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever.”

“My Father,Bill Lee,Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies,Henceforth And What Not,Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL,” added the filmmaker.

Lee recently directed the film version of David Byrne’s hit musical American Utopia, as well as war drama Da 5 Bloods. The director is known for acclaimed films like Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, She’s Gotta Have It, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Clockers, Inside Man and Chi-Raq.

His 2018 release, BlacKkKlansman, won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

