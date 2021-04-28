Spinners weren’t getting help, went with Stoinis: Pant

Ahmedabad, April 27 : Delhi Capitals (DC) rued the 23 runs conceded in the last over to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by Australian pace bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Even with leg-spinner Amit Mishra having one over left in the bank, DC skipper Rishabh Pant gave the final over to Stoinis who conceded three sixes and a four in the last over.

“Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket,” said Pant after the match before adding that he had to go for Stoinis in the last over since the spinners weren’t getting much help.

“We counted the overs really well but in the end the spinners didn’t get the help we thought they would, that’s why I went with Stoinis for the last over,” added Pant.

DC batsman Shimron Hetmyer brought the team close to victory, scoring unbeaten 53 off 25 balls (4 sixes and two fours).

“Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings. Because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. In the end we were one run short.”