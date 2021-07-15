Spirit of America donates 43 oxygen concentrators to Telangana

Hyderabad: Spirit of America, a US-based nonprofit organization has donated 43 oxygen concentrators to help rural health facilities in five districts of Telangana.

With the partnership of two global organizations — the International Association of Human Values (IAHV) and the American India Foundation (AIF) and the assistance of the US embassy in New Delhi, the NGO sent the oxygen concentrators to medical facilities across the state to support Telangana for the onslaught of the third wave.

Speaking about the support given, Jim Hake, CEO of Spirit of America remarked that they were “eager to provide this critical assistance and demonstrate steadfast support to the people of India,”

IAHV has facilitated these oxygen concentrators to the government primary health centers and community health centres in the districts of Bhadradri, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

The contribution made hopes to contribute to Telangana’s health infrastructure and also intends to support the new cabinet of the government as the state prepares for a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation also wishes to enhance the ability of rural health centres which care for COVID patients.

Aside from Telangana, Spirit of America has also donated 320 oxygen concentrators across 28 districts of 10 Indian states.