Telangana bans spitting of paan, gutka at public places

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana has banned spitting in public places as part of its measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The health department issued a notification, banning spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product in public places and institutions.

According to the order, the action has been taken in the interest of public health and safety.

It notes that COVID-19 pandemic brought to the force the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal and public spheres and that it is of utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices that may potentially lead to spread of such viruses and other infections.

New Cases

As many as 49 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana since Tuesday night, taking the total number of cases in the state to 453, State Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that 397 patients are currently undergoing treatment in government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, and said none of them were in critical condition.

Out of total 453 cases, 11 have died while 45 were discharged after treatment.

No death was reported and no one was discharged on Wednesday.

All the new positive cases are those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month or their contacts.

Source: IANS

