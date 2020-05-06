Spl train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves from Panvel

Mumbai: A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from neighbouring Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said.

The train left from Panvel station of Navi Mumbai at 12.45 am, carrying passengers “registered and nominated by the state government”, the Central Railway (CR) informed on its Twitter handle.

Nearly 1,200 migrants boarded the 24-coach special train while maintaining the physical distancing norms, a CR spokesperson said.

On Tuesday night, the Central Railway operated two Shramik Special trains from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district.

One of them, carrying nearly 1,200 migrants, left for Darbhanga in Bihar at 8.37 pm.

The other train, carrying nearly 930 migrants, left for Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh around 11 pm, railway officials earlier said.

Since May 2, the Central Railway has so far operated five Shramik Special trains from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Panvel stations for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI

