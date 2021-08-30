Sports cluster to come up at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Under the ‘Khelo India’ initiative of the Centre, the foundation stone was laid on Sunday for the sports cluster at Osmania University here.

A synthetic athletic track, a synthetic tennis court, and swimming pool for women will be built as part of the cluster.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, along with Telangana’s Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud laid the foundation stone for the cluster, for which the government will spend Rs 5 crore.

The event was organised to mark the National Sports Day.

In his address on the occasion, Kishan Reddy highlighted the initiatives of Modi government to promote sports in the country.

He said the government as part of its sports policy was making all efforts to identify the talented sportspersons and prepare them for the Olympics.

The minister said the efforts being made by the Centre to promote sports and give all support to sportspersons were yielding results as this was evident from the country’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Stating that the government was creating all necessary infrastructure to promote sports, Reddy urged the sportspersons to make use of the same.

He advised students to actively participate in sports. He said excellence in sports can help them in showing their talents in different fields.

Srinivas Goud urged the Centre to extend all help to the state in improving sports infrastructure.