Sports, physical activities help imbibe life values in kids: Mandira Bedi

New Delhi: Just like most parents, actor and fitness icon Mandira Bedi, who swears by the philosophy of ‘sweat now, shine later’, tried to ensure a healthy and active lifestyle for her son while they stay home. Asked how big of a concern is fitness of her child, she shared that as a parent, her inevitable worry has been to keep her son active during this prolonged stay at home duration. “Due to the pandemic, the kids have been completely locked inside their houses and are left with fewer options to stay rejuvenated. I have always believed that sports and physical activities help imbibe life values and are as essential as proper nourishment for a kids proper development,” she said.

Bedi has shared on social media an exercise video, sharing her experience of MILO HOMEGROUND with her child. The initiative by Nestle India will roll out workout videos inspiring kids to enjoy effective and easy exercises demonstrated by leading AFI (Athletics Federation of India) sporting heroes like Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, KT Irfan, Md. Anas Yahiya, MR Poovama and more.

“These are interesting workout sessions that are carefully crafted with detailed instructions by the athletes that can be easily executed by kids. Through the initiative, MILO aims to encourage parents to start inculcating physical exercise into the child’s routine. As a fitness enthusiast, I was very excited to be a part of this initiative as the it is completely aligned with my belief of nourishing kids for an active and healthy lifestyle,” Bedi told IANSlife in an email interview.

According to Bedi, even though everyone is stuck inside, there’s no reason we should let COVID-19 stop us from keeping fit. “For both kids and adults alike, keeping fit and including physical activities in our daily lives can do wonders for our physical and mental health. I have set a proper routine for my child so that he’s not glued to the screen – for video games, online classes etc,” she shared.

The fitness lover says she swears by the philosophy of ‘sweat now and shine later’, and adds that she has tried to inculcate the value of sports and physical activities in her child’s life at a very early stage. “A healthy, balanced, nutritious diet is equally important for a child’s growth and I’m blessed that my child understands the difference between a healthy meal and a unhealthy meal.”

Speaking about her own fitness, Bedi shared the turning point in her life, which came when she was signed for a reality show in 2008.

“This is when I got myself a trainer as I wanted to be a fit and strong contender. The training got so ingrained in me that when I broke my foot, the first thought that crossed my mind was – how am I going to exercise?” There’s been no looking back since then.

“I work out every day, and make sure I include cardio every day. Apart from going to the gym, I also like to swim and run. I do not let anything disturb my exercise routine, not even my travel plans. I carry my running shoes, resistance band and skipping ropes along whenever I travel,” the “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” actor said.

Finally, what are Bedi’s top three recommended exercises children of most ages can do and benefit from?

“For kids running is the best exercise, it strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness and helps to build strong bones. Other than that, I recommend calf raises to stabilize feet and ankle; squats to build powerful muscles; side leg raises for strengthening core muscles and planks for strengthening the spine and abdominal muscles.”

Source: IANS