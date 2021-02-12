Sports policy soon in police wing : Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Sports and tourism.ninisrer V Srinivas Goud today disclosed soon they will introduce a sports policy in the police department. He attended a concluding program of police sports in the city here.

On the occasion the minister stated that law and order are under control in the state of Telangana and Hyderabad. We need to support police to be fit and healthy through sports and games and serve better. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving priority for sports, law and order, peace and harmony he said.

The sports minister appreciated the police staff for providing courage among people during Corona pandemic period. The police of Telangana is great as it offers the best services in India he claimed. We are witnessing fast development through better law and order and peace . A conducive atmosphere is prevailing in Telangana through more investments by foreign businesses leaders and international companies he claimed.

The sports policy will soon be introduced in the police department the minister stated. He also said that there is a need for sports and games for the police to be fit and healthy by regular he said. Our police have played a key role in discharging duties for law and order he said

Source: NSS