Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown: HDFC Securities

New Delhi: Spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,690 per ounce, while silver was flat at 15.21 per ounce.

“Gold prices have continued upside on strong physical demand in global markets,” it said.

Source: PTI

