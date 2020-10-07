Spotify rolls out search by lyrics feature on iOS and Android

The development was announced by Spotify search designer Lina on Twitter.

By Minhaj AdnanPublished: 7th October 2020 1:21 pm IST
Spotify

New Delhi: Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app that will allow users to search for songs by typing in the lyrics.

As per the latest lyrics search update, users will be able to type in the lyrics and get to the song title easily in the app. The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.

The development was announced by Spotify search designer Lina on Twitter.

“My team has shipped something on iOS and Android – now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify,” Lina said in the tweet.

READ:  Google defers 30% Play Store app fee in India till March 2022

The new update brings Spotify on the same level as Apple Music that has been providing lyrics search since 2018. With iOS 12, Apple had brought the same feature to its Music application.

Like Spotify, users had to go to the search bar in Apple Music, type part of the lyrics they can remember and press search.

Earlier, Spotify introduced support for video podcasts, which means that users can watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Minhaj AdnanPublished: 7th October 2020 1:21 pm IST
Back to top button