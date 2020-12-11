Spotted: Allu Arjun and family take a Bentley ride on Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: South’s stylish star Allu Arjun along with wife Allu Sneha Reddy and kids returned from Udaipur on Thursday evening attending a lavish, star-studded Niharika Konidela’s wedding. On December 7, Allu Arjun, along with his kids and parents took a flight to Udaipur to take part in the pre-wedding and wedding festivities of Niharika and Chaitanya which at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

On Friday afternoon, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy along with their kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha were spotted enjoying the fresh air as the Allu family took a joy ride in their super swanky Bentley Continental GT V8 on the roads of Hyderabad. Video of the same is going viral on social media.

Known for his amazing dance moves and stupendous acting skills, we have to say that Allu Arjun’s choice of wheels is fantastic as well as Bentley Continental GT V8 is one such super lavish car worth Rs 3.9 crore.

Arjun recently took to his Instagram and shared several unforgettable pictures from Niharika’s wedding. The wedding was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo along with Pooja Hegde which was a box office hit. He will be next seen in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa which is slated to hit the screens in 2021.