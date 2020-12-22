Spotted deer found dead on University of Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad, Dec 22 : A male spotted deer was on Tuesday found dead on the University of Hyderabad campus.

The animal was found dead near under construction site of SN School on the campus. It was attacked by feral dogs.

PhD scholar and wildlife activist Rohit Bondugula said that the excessive deforestation in campus leading to loss of habitat for wildlife. Loss of green cover is forcing animals to come on to open areas. As a result they are falling prey to feral dog attacks and poaching, he said.

Rohit alleged that the forest department and university authorities have failed in protecting these innocent animals.

“We have witnessed several deaths of spotted deer, peafowl, wild boars, wild hares, monitor lizards, mongoose etc,” he said.

The activist demanded measures to control the growing population of dogs. He said there was need to sterilise the stray dogs and raise the height of the boundary walls to prevent feral dogs from entering the campus.

“For the past few years, the university is witnessing huge amount of deforestation activities frequently at some corner of the campus everyday. We lost majority of the green cover and whatever the little bit remaining, we need to save it. The nature doesn’t require us, we require nature,” he said.

He called for constituting a Biodiversity Committee, comprising faculty, students and non-teaching staff to safeguard the campus. Construction/expansion activities in the campus should be taken up only after approval by this committee.

Rohit had earlier voiced concern over the threat to the biodiversity on the campus due to a series of fire accidents

Many wild animals are believed to have perished in two fires in May. The campus witnesses 6-7 fires every year.

The university campus spread over 2500-3000 acres is home to several rare species of bird and wild animals like spotted deer, wild board, monitor lizard and Asian palm civet.

