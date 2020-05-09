To spread awareness among migrants, police gives counseling

Hyderabad: For convincing and keeping the migrant workers calm who are often attempting to travel by their own to reach their hometown, to instil a sense of confidence among the migrant labour residing in the region of Cyberabad, the Cyberabad Police is regularly organising meetings and giving special counselling to labour and spreading awareness about the arrangements made by the Telangana Government for their safe travel to their native places.

As part of the awareness, the police officials are communicating the message of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao by organising interaction sessions with the migrants.

By informing them about the Aurangabad train accident, the Cyberabad police warned migrant labours saying that commuting by their is prone to road accidents, dehydration and other health issues if they take up their journey by walking.

The commissionerate explained to migrants that for their safe travel through trains, the State Govt has made elaborate arrangements involving police, revenue, GHMC and other health departments.

However, due to various reasons, the process takes some time as the State Governments have to mutually agree on the transit of the migrant labour between the States.

Police are enrolling the labour in the software and they are being allocated train berths based on a schedule.

“Cyberabad Police have also held meetings with the labour organisers (tekedaars) and the construction company managements and briefed them about the measures to be taken in addressing the grievances of the migrant labour working with them. They have been urged to ensure resolving certain issues such as Payment of wages for lockdown period, attending to health issues, improving living conditions at the labour camps etc,” said, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

Further, police appealed to the migrant workers to resume the works as most of the construction and industry activities have been allowed to function.

Commissonerate advised to stay safe by not undertaking journey by foot in this hot summer weather on the highways. The sad incident train accident in Maharashtra killing 17 persons and road accidents elsewhere clearly indicate the dangers associated with this.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.