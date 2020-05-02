Springfield owner distributes 50,000 face masks among poor

Hyderabad: While the lockdown has been extended till May 17 and Telangana has been marked as red zone state, several citizens are coming forward to display humanity in this crisis.

The face masks which were once sold at Rs.5 are now available at Rs.15 or more.

Springfield owner Mr. Riaz Sanai along with his wife is distributing face masks among poor for free. About 20,000 masks have been distributed till date.

Widows and needful have been employed for manufacturing the products.

50,000 masks have been prepared with the help of not only Muslims but also Hindus.

