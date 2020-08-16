Spurned lover kills woman, tries to pass it off as suicide

By Tanveer Updated: 16th August 2020 4:30 pm IST

Thane: A 31-year-old man allegedly killed a woman after she refused his marriage proposal and hanged her from a tree here in Maharashtra to pass it off as a suicide, police said on Sunday.

Both the accused and the victim were married but had separated from their spouses, they said.

The 24-year-old victim, who worked as a maid and lived in Kalyan, was found hanging from a tree on Nashik-Mumbai Bypass road in Bhiwandi area here on August 9, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-II Rajkumar Shinde said.

READ:  74th Independence Day celebration, rehearsals performed at Red Fort

The body was sent for postmortem and the autopsy report indicated it was not a natural death and that it was suspected to be a case of strangulation.

During the probe, the police spoke to the victim’s relatives and came to know about the accused, Deepak Rupavate, a resident of Govindwadi in Kalyan, who workedas a driver.

The police took him into custody and during questioning, he revealed that he was in love with the victim but she had spurned his marriage proposal and also blocked his mobile number, the official said.

READ:  COVID-19 dominates President's speech on I-Day eve

On August 9, he took the victim to the Mumbai-Nashik bypass road and when she again rejected his proposal, he allegedly strangulated her to death with her ‘dupatta’ (long piece of cloth worn around neck). He then hung the body from a tree and fled, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday night and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close