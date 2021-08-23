Spurt in Dengue, Malaria and Typhoid epidemic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dengue, Malaria and Typhoid epidemic is spreading fast in the city due to the failure of the GHMC leading to increase of patients in the private hospitals.

The children are suffering from cold, cough, fever and other ailments. After their checkup it was found that Dengue, Typhoid and Malaria epidemic is spreading fast in the city due to increase in mosquitoes.

The GHMC needs to undertake the mosquito spray and clean the city areas. There is an urgent need to carry out mosquito spray in old cities areas like Musheerabad, First Lancer, Golconda and Hafeezpet in order to save the children from the epidemic diseases.

The GHMC also needs to open up medical camps in slum areas and take measures to create awareness among the people.

There is a steep increase in epidemic diseases among the children especially in the old cities areas like Nawab Sahab Kunta, Mustafa Nagar, Engine Bowli, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Shaheen Nagar, Bandlaguda, Edi bazaar, Talab Katta, Moghulpura, Sultan Shahi, Shah Ali Banda, Misri Gunj, Kala Patthar, Santosh Nagar, Kalandar Nagar, Aman Nagar and other areas.

It is high time the GHMC undertake an awareness campaign and set up free Health camps to check for malaria, typhoid and dengue and to provide free medical services to those living in slum areas.