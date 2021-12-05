Spurt in sale of agricultural land in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana state witnessed record sales of agricultural lands during the current fiscal year. Around 60,000 land transactions are taking place every month. The Government treasury earned Rs.939.98 crore income during the current financial year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the property income dipped in the month of March. From April the state’s treasury is getting Rs 117 crore per month on average.

The agricultural lands are being sold through the Dharani portal which was launched on November 2 last year.

The buyers and sellers can book their slot through mee-seva to avail the services of registration, mutation, gift deeds, change of inheritance, GPA and other transactions through the tahsildar and joint sub registrar offices.

There are 594 Tahsil offices across the state. And Dharani registration services are available in 574 offices.

Moreover, from the September of the current year, the valuation of the land has been increased in keeping with survey numbers which led to increase in the taxes. July was the best month in terms of tax revenue as it touched Rs 15 4.4 crore