Spy Universe: Hrithik Roshan refuses to work with SRK & Salman?

Mumbai: After Rohit Shetty‘s cop universe, fans are now excited about Bollywood‘s highly anticipated upcoming ‘spy universe’ under Yash Raj Film’s banner. Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan are a part of it. Both the superstars will be seen playing cameos in each other’s projects.

Apart from them, it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan too will be seen sharing screen space with SRK in Pathan and with Salman in Tiger 3. Speculations were rife that Hrithik will appear as Kabir from War in both the films.

However, latest reports suggest that nothing as such is happening as the makers of the spy universe did not receive any green signal from Hrithik. Reports have it that the Krishh star isn’t a part of both the films — Pathan and Tiger 3.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “While Aditya Chopra has offered him the proposal of being a part of the spy universe, he hasn’t got back yet. He was offered Pathan, he was offered Tiger 3 too. But there hasn’t been a green light from Hrithik Roshan on either. As things stand today, the spy universe will be spearheaded by Salman Khan as Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan joining in as Pathan”.

Talking about the female leads in YRF’s spy universe, Katrina Kaif and Deeepika Padukone are a part of it. “Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too will be a part of this universe. While Katrina plays ISI agent Zoya, Deepika Padukone will be seen as a special agent in Pathan. As of now, it’s Salman, Katrina, Shah Rukh and Deepika in the universe,” source added.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.