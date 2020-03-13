Sr.Lawyer Salman Khurshid argues for Revanth Reddy

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Salman Khurshid on Friday argued before the Telangana High Court for the release of Malkajgiri Congress MP, Revanth Reddy on bail. However, the court posted all three petitions on March 17, Tuesday for final disposal.

While arguing the matter before HC, Senior Lawyer Salman Khurshid argued that his client Revanth Reddy has not been arrested in accordance with the law and the police have not served him notice under section 41CRPC which is mandatory as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) invoked by the police does not attract his client.

He pleaded court to release his client on bail and also to quash the FIR issued by the Cyberabad police. After hearing the arguments of Salman Khurshid and Government counsel, Justice G Sridevi had posted the matter to Tuesday for final disposal.

After the denial of bail by a local court the Congress MP had approached Telangana High Court and moved three petitions for release on bail and to quash the FIR.

Revanth Reddy was arrested by Cyberabad police after his followers allegedly involved in using a Drone camera to video graph the private farm house of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.