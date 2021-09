Hyderabad: Sr. Master Syed Iftquar Hussain has been selected as a judge for Matrix Fight Night MFN6 which is being organized by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

MFN6 is scheduled to be held at Palazzo Versace Hotel, Dubai on September 24, 2021. It is being managed by Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations.

Concerned officials are Shihan Daniel P Issac, Sensei Alan Fenandes, Sensei Jitu Jain and team. For more details contact: 8328306342 / 6301801172.