Sravani Kondapalli suicide details: Accused made her life miserable

Hyderabad: Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli was found hanging in her flat in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, September 8 night. She was 26 years old. The SR Nagar police registered a case on the same and soon after they began the investigation.

Sravani Kondapalli death case updates

After completely probing, on Monday the police arrested two men and launched a hunt against another. Speaking to the media, police officials said that the three men who were very possessive about Sravani Kondapalli, troubled her and pushed her to take the extreme step on September 8.

As per latest reports, M Sai Krishna Reddy and A Devraj Reddy were arrested on Monday and have been sent to judicial remand. On the other hand, Tollywood filmmaker Ashok Reddy is the third accused who is absconding.

Sravani’s relationships with all the accused

Sravani Kondapalli came to Hyderabad almost eight years ago to build her career in the film industry. She developed friendship with Sai Krishna first. However, after three years, they had differences and separated in 2018.

After a few days, the film producer Ashok Reddy gave Sravani an opportunity to work with him and they grew closer. As per reports, they parted ways later.

In August 2019, Sravani Kondapalli met Devaraj on Tik Tok and they started dating.

But, Sai Krishna who helped Sravani Kondapalli’s family financially developed aggression against Devaraj and often complained against him to the late actor’s family. Not only Sai, but Ashok also created troubles for her by complaining to her family about Devaraj.

According to police and the phone conversation clips that were surfacing, Sravani even faced a lot of harassment at home too.

“All three accused at some point had promised to marry Sravani and were also harassing her by citing her relationship with others”, said a police official.

After knowing about her relationships with Sai and Ashok, Devaraj distanced himself from Sravani. However, she tried to get closer and started dating again.

Sravani’s last phone conversation

In an audio clip of the last phone conversation with Devaraj, Sravani Kondapalli can be heard conveying her frustration in life due to torture and her final decision to take the extreme step.

Police also said that they arrested Devaraj because he made Sravani’s life miserable and put her under depression by distancing himself from her.

According to police statements and media reports, Sravani Kondapalli’s family members are treated as the victims in her death case.