SRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been far more efficient at building their innings throughout the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) than the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams face each other on Sunday in the decisive second Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.

According to Glofans Cric Data Metrics, SRH get nearly 25 per cent of their runs in each of the five overs during their innings. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have needed quick burst lower down the order from the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer to post a big total.

Both teams have shown contrasting form going into the match. DC have managed just one win in their last six matches while SRH have won five of their last six. DC’s dominant performances in the first half of the season helped them finish in the top two and they fell to a crushing 57-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier.

