SRH spinner Rashid Khan reveals how a phone call changed his life

Dubai: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan disclosed that a phone call with his mother changed his mind and career.

Journey of Rashid Khan

In a video that was shared by the official Twitter account of SRH, Rashid Khan talked about his journey from the domestic team to IPL.

Narrating an incident, the spinner said that he was about to leave the cricket. However, after a phone call with his mother, he changed his mind.

He said, “I was selected in the Afghanistan-A team, I joined the camp but did not get to play any matches. I was dropped from the squad. I was about to leave cricket as well. My elder brother was very angry and he told me to leave cricket and focus on studies. I then called my mom and she told me to just go and enjoy the game. Whatever the result is, if you don’t make it tomorrow as well, don’t think about leaving cricket”.

After his mother’s motivation, Rashid Khan took 21 wickets in three matches in domestic competition.

Later, he got opportunity in national team.

Performance of Rashid Khan in IPL

Currently, Rashid Khan is playing in IPL as spinner of SRH.

In the yesterday’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), he took three wickets in four overs and gave only seven runs.

Rashid boasted an economy of 1.80 at the end of the match, reflecting on his reputation as one of the most difficult bowlers to score runs off in T20 cricket. Interestingly, he boasts an economy of 5.00 in 12 matches — the lowest for any bowler in the top five highest wicket takers this season by a fair distance. The second lowest economy among bowlers in that list is the 6.71 of Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer.