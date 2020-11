SRH win toss and bowl, Rohit returns for MI

Sharjah, Nov 3 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bowl in their decisive final group stage match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH need a win in this game to go through to the playoffs.

SRH captain David Warner said that they have brought in Abhishek Sharma for Priyam Garg. MI captain Rohit Sharma returns after an absence of four matches and he replaces Jayant Yadav. MI have rested their pace duo Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah for James Pattison and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.