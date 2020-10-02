SRH win toss and choose to bat against CSK

Dubai, Oct 2 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and chosen to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While SRH have gone with an unchanged team, CSK, who are coming from a six-day break, have made three changes to the squad. Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will play his first match of the season while Ambati Rayudu makes a comeback after an injury. Shardul Thakur has also been included in the XI.

The players who go out are Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaekwad, and Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, 5 Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Source: IANS

