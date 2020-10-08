SRH win toss, choose to bat against KXIP

Dubai, Oct 8 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday won the toss and chose to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are looking to bounce back from heavy defeats in their previous matches.

While SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 34 runs, KXIP lost to Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in their previous games.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

