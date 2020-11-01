SRH win toss, choose to bowl against RCB

Sharjah, Oct 31 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB are looking to seal a playoff spot with a win while SRH need the win to stay in the qualification race.

SRH captain David Warner said that Wriddhiman Saha was fit to play but Vijay Shankar was ruled out with a hamstring injury and Abhishek Sharma replaces him in the team.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, meanwhile, said that fast bowler Navdeep Saini was back in the team, replacing Shivam Dube. Isuru Udana also comes into the side in place of Dale Steyn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Josh Philippe, Devdutt Paddikal, AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.