By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 2:49 am IST
'Sri Lanka can transform into leading global maritime hub'

Colombo, Sep 17 : Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that the island country can use its unique locational advantage to become one of the world’s leading maritime hubs, local media reported.

In discussions with state officials in capital Colombo, President Rajapaksa said the new government’s development goals could be achieved speedily by developing Sri Lanka’s ports facilities to emulate the world’s most advanced ports as examples, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The president also emphasized the need to develop the country’s ports to a higher level that would make them capable of attracting the world’s largest cargo ships each with a capacity of 24,000 containers.

The president further said that the port system should be developed to cater to the needs of international vessels plying close to the country and in parallel to these initiatives Ports in Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, Kankesanthurai and Oluvil should be developed.

He further said the country aimed to upgrade the reshipment handling capacity and offer warehouse facilities and container terminals as well as supply facilities of international standards.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

