Sri Lanka: Jaffna’s Mayor arrested for trying to resurrect LTTE

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on Friday arrested the Mayor of Jaffna Municipal Council Manivannan Visvalingam for allegedly trying to promote the ideology of the banned militant Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group, reports said.

Visvalingam was arrested on charges of attempting to resurrect the defunct LTTE by deploying five persons in uniform similar to those worn by the so-called police officers of the group, police said.

Further investigations have revealed that the five individuals were employed by the Jaffna Municipal Council.

Jaffna police and the TID recorded statements from the Municipal Commissioner of the Jaffna Municipal Council and several witnesses including the five men.

During the recording of statements, it has been revealed that the relevant persons have been temporarily recruited to the Municipal Council and deployed for official duties in a uniform designed by the Mayor.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the Mayor was arrested in connection with offenses of the Prevention under Terrorism Act (PTA).

Meanwhile, Visvalingam said that the uniforms were in fact the same as those worn by a similar task force ran by the Colombo Municipal Council. They hold no further connotations and that the police were making allegations based on social media conspiracy theories, he added, addressing a press conference.

The uniforms worn by the recruits allegedly resembled those of LTTE forces.

The Mayor’s arrest was condemned by many locally and internationally.

I strongly condemn the arrest of #Mayor of Jaffna V Manivannan by the Sri Lankan govt, and call for his immediate release.



The continued harassment & arbitrary arrests of members of the Tamil community including elected officials, journalists & human rights defenders must end. https://t.co/jDpguZ7Uxf — Gary Anandasangaree (@gary_srp) April 8, 2021

The arrest of #JaffnaMayor by the Sri Lankan gov seems to be a revenge tactic against the UNHRC for setting up an investigation against them.



This is wrong, wrong, wrong. They should release all political prisoners & cooperate with the UN to ensure justice for the #TamilGenocide https://t.co/NxW32m7qzL — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) April 9, 2021

I am shocked to hear the democratically elected Mayor of Jaffna being arrested by the Sri Lankan government. There’s no safety for elected Tamil representatives in SriLanka. This is a threat to democracy. I strongly condemn this action & demand the immediate release of the Mayor. — Vijay Thanigasalam (@VijayThaniMPP) April 9, 2021

I join Gary in condemning the arrest of the Mayor of Jaffna by the Sri Lankan government. I echo the call for his immediate release. This continuing unjust treatment of Tamils is unacceptable. I urge others to join in this call and to stand in solidarity with our Tamil community. https://t.co/MO32eoPFkd — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 9, 2021