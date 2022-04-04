Sri Lanka-like threat looms over AP: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed concern that the state is slipping into a “Sri Lanka-like economic catastrophe” due to policies of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Naidu alleged that the same opinion was expressed during a meeting of the top central government officials with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy was imposing unbearable burdens on the people only for his personal wealth creation. The ruling YSRCP is “over exploiting and plundering” all types of natural resources in the state, Naidu added.

Chandrababu Naidu said that while “looting public resources”, Reddy is imposing high taxes on the people and bringing massive loans in the name of mobilising revenue for the Government. “How could there be power cuts in AP which was a power surplus state three years ago? Jagan Reddy owes an explanation to the public on power cuts and increased current bills,” said the TDP chief.

The TDP supremo said that he will certainly come to power in the next elections and it would correct all such mistakes being made by the present regime.

In a press release, the TDP said that its strategy panel decided to take up a door to door campaign at village level against the hiked electricity charges and “skyrocketing” prices of essentials, petrol, diesel, gas and garbage tax.