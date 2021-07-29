Sri Lanka vs India Twenty20 cricket match

Colombo : India's Shikhar Dhawan successfully completes a run as Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrema attempts a runout during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP\/PTI Colombo : India's Sanju Samson dives back to stop the ball being hit on the wicket during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP\/PTI Colombo : India's Rahul Chahar, second left, is congratulated by team mates for taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.AP\/PTI Colombo : India's Sanju Samson watches as Sri Lanka's Minod Bhanuka plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP\/PTI Colombo: Sri Lankan Cricket team celebrates a wicket during 2nd T20 with India, at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) Colombo: Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during 2nd T20 with Sri Lanka, at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)