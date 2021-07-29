Sri Lanka vs India Twenty20 cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th July 2021 3:34 pm IST
Colombo: Indian Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during 2nd T20 with Sri Lanka, at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Colombo : India’s Shikhar Dhawan successfully completes a run as Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrema attempts a runout during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Colombo : India’s Sanju Samson dives back to stop the ball being hit on the wicket during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Colombo : India’s Rahul Chahar, second left, is congratulated by team mates for taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.AP/PTI
Colombo : India’s Sanju Samson watches as Sri Lanka’s Minod Bhanuka plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Colombo: Sri Lankan Cricket team celebrates a wicket during 2nd T20 with India, at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Colombo: Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during 2nd T20 with Sri Lanka, at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button