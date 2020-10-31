Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 cases top 10k mark

Colombo, Oct 31 : Amid a recent resurgence in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections after two new clusters were detected, Sri Lanka’s overall coronavirus caseload has surpassed the 10,000 mark, according to the Health Ministry.

On Friday, the island nation reported 314 new cases, which increased the total tally to 10,105, while the death toll stood at 19.

So far, at least 4,282 patients have recovered from disease and discharged from hospitals, the Ministry said.

The two new clusters were detected in Minuwangoda, located on the outskirts of Colombo, and the second at a fish market in the capital city’s Peliyagoda area.

Police on Friday declared a curfew throughout the Western Province which includes Colombo, while a curfew in the Gampaha district where Minuwangoda is located has been under a curfew since early October.

The Health Ministry has made it a law to wear face masks and keep social distance.

Anyone found defying the rules will face a fine of $54 or a six-month jail term.

With the new clusters detected, Sri Lanka’s health authorities said up to 50,000 people were under quarantine while thousands more were under self-isolation at home.

Schools, cinemas, casinos and pubs remained closed until further notice.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.