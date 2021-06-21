Sri Lanka’s COVID-infected lion recovering

Colombo: An 11-year-old lion infected with Covid-19 at the Dehiwala Zoo in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo has been recovering, wildlife officials said.

According to the Department of National Zoological Gardens, the lion named “Thor” tested positive for Covid after being ill for nearly three days last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Sunday, Director-General of the Department Ishini Wickremesinghe said Thor had been suffering from breathing difficulties and loss of appetite since last week.

Quoted in local media reports, Wickremesinghe said the lion was first subjected to a rapid antigen test which turned out to be negative before a PCR test was carried out.

Wickremesinghe said Thor is currently under medical care in isolation and necessary measures have been taken to prevent the other animals and staff members from contracting the virus.

Thor’s keepers have been directed to quarantine for two weeks.

According to authorities, all members of the Dehiwala Zoo were subject to a PCR test on June 18.