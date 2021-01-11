Sri Saradapeetham to offer food, hold medical camps in Kumbh Mela

Dehradun/Visakhapatnam, Jan 11 : Swamy Swatmanandendra Saraswati, a monk at the Visakha Sri Saradapeetham (SSP), met Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash on Monday to offer the Visakhapatnam-based spiritual centre’s services for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela on Monday.

“SSP made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims going to Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela,” said a statement from the spiritual centre.

Swatmanandendra met Prakasah in Dehradun to discuss the matter. He told Prakash that a huge number of devotees from SSP are ready to offer food and set up free medical camps at Kumbh Mela.

“Kumbh Mela officials should coordinate with Sri Saradapeetham with regard to these services,” the popular monk told Prakash.

Prakash reminisced that the northern state’s government has a long association with the spiritual centre.

Besides Kumbh Mela discussions, the young monk also conducted some rituals on the banks of the Ganges early on Monday morning.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.