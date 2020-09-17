SriLankan Airlines ex-employee convicted for outraging colleague’s modesty

New Delhi, Sep 16 : A Delhi court on Wednesday held a former regional manager of SriLankan Airlines guilty for outraging the modesty of one of his colleague at the airline’s division in the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Court convicted Lalit D’Silva, noting that his intention to outrage the modesty of the sales executive “was beyond reasonable doubt”. The court will now hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on November 17.

The judge noted, “It is proved beyond reasonable doubt that accused with intention to outrage the modesty of the complainant uttered the above mentioned words, as such he is liable to be convicted under section 509 of IPC.”

Under the section, the convict could be subjected to imprisonment for a term of three years of simple imprisonment, including fine.

The incident dates back to October 8, 2009, when the accused called the complainant to his room and outraged her modesty by asking improper questions, according to the prosecution.

“In the present case, not only the social dignity of the complainant was on line but also there must be some professional considerations, the accused being a senior officer of the company and her boss,” the judge further said.

