Srinagar eatery owner’s son shot by unidentified gunmen

Srinagar, Feb 17 : The son of the owner of a popular vegetarian eatery here was injured after unidentified gunmen shot him on Wednesday, police said.

The attack came as a group of foreign envoys is visiting the Kashmir Valley.

Police sources said unidentified gunmen fired at Aakash Mehra, son of the owner of ‘Krishna Dhaba’ in the high security Sonwar area of the city.

“He has sustained bullet shots in the abdomen. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” a police source said.

Krishna Dhaba is the most sought-after eating place in Srinagar for both tourists and locals who relish vegetarian food. Remaining functional even during the worst periods of violence, the eatery has earned a lot of goodwill among the locals for serving clean and fresh vegetarian food at reasonable rates.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.